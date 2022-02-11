Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Newark, New Jersey on Friday to highlight the city’s efforts to remove all lead pipes from its water system, saying the administration hopes to model a nationwide effort after Newark’s program.

What You Need To Know Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Newark, New Jersey on Friday to highlight the city’s efforts to remove all lead pipes from its water system



Newark began a massive overhaul of the over 22,000 lead pipes making up its underground waterways in 2019 after being sued by an environmental group



The Biden-Harris administration in mid December announced an initiative to replace all lead pipes across the United States over the next 10 years



The administration hopes to use Newark “as a model of what we will do around the country,” Harris said Friday

“It’s hurting our babies,” Harris said of lead in drinking water. “Over half of the children in our nation who are under the age of six are at risk on this issue.”

Newark had, for decades, been plagued with reports of high levels of lead in its drinking water – and only began a massive overhaul of the over 22,000 lead pipes making up its underground waterways in 2019 after being sued by an environmental group over the high levels of lead making its way into drinking water in homes and schools.

While water leaving the city’s treatment facilities was lead-free, the system of pipes across Newark contaminated drinking water with lead, which experts agree “can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels.” Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to health risks and developmental delays from lead exposure, as they are affected by lower doses of the toxin than adults.

Newark’s new pipes, made of copper, were nearly all installed by late 2021, cutting what was expected to be a decade-long process by well over half.

“This is about a matter of great urgency,” Harris said Friday during a roundtable meeting of Newark residents, all of whom were directly impacted by the city’s lead water crisis, adding: “I cannot tell you enough how important your roles of leadership have been to remind community leaders around the country that when you speak up, often with great frustration, but with great purpose and courage, it matters and it makes a difference.”

The vice president heard personal stories from Newark residents, including Vivian Carter, a life-long New Jersey resident who thanked local leaders for their recent attention on the issue.

“To get the lead pipes replaced and get the situation taken care of – as an educator, I know the effects of that on children,” Carter said. “And for us to now be reassured that we, as residents in the city of Newark [...] don't have to worry about any more toxic lead, affecting the lives of generations now and those yet to come.”

The Biden-Harris administration in mid December announced an initiative to replace all lead pipes across the United States over the next 10 years, saying in part: “No child, no family, no teacher, no American should drink water with lead or be exposed to lead paint in their homes.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed last year included around $15 billion for lead pipe replacement, $1 billion of which will go to New Jersey to implement projects like the one in Newark.

The administration hopes to use Newark “as a model of what we will do around the country,” Harris said Friday.

Lead pipes pose a problem for nearly every state across the country, according to a recent report from environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council, the same organization that in 2018 sued Newark for failing to address the amount of lead in its waterways.

The NRDC found somewhere between 9.7 million to 12.8 million lead pipes are scattered across all 50 states, even in some where none have been reported; much of the lead pipe infrastructure is concentrated on the eastern side of the United States.

Biden administration officials have, in the past, stressed equity as a central focus of the funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. EPA administrator Michael Regan, who joined Harris at Friday’s event, last year encouraged ​​local governments to focus their portion of the $50 billion allocated to improve overall water infrastructure (not just replacing lead pipes) and to ensure Americans have access to clean drinking water in historically disadvantaged communities.

In a letter addressed to state governors, Regan called the investment “nothing short of transformational,” and added that it is the “single largest investment in water that the federal government has ever made.”

“As leaders, we must seize this moment,” Regan wrote in part. “Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way.”

The EPA hopes states and tribal governments will prioritize three specific issue areas with the new funding: Targeting resources towards historically disadvantaged communities, removing lead from all drinking water across the country and tackling so-called “forever” chemicals, which refers to man-made compounds that do not naturally decompose in the environment.

Forever chemicals are associated with higher rates of cancer, reproductive and immune system harm and other diseases.