Volunteers took to the streets Monday night to address homelessness in the city.

At least 4,200 people spent the night conducting the annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate.

They made their way through parks and subways, asking those they found if they had a place to stay.

The city says the HOPE Count gives them an accurate number of New Yorkers in need of assistance.

"The survey, the estimates are being done all across the country tonight, and it gives a window into the forces that are driving homelessness in our city and across the country, the economic forces," said Steven Banks, commissioner of the city's Department of Social Services.

Last year, volunteers counted a total of nearly 3,900 people living on city streets. That's a 40 percent increase from 2016.

Numbers for this year will be announced later this year.