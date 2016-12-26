Mother, 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Manhattan Apartment

Police say a mother and her 4-year-old son were found dead Monday in an apartment in Manhattan.

Police say the 36-year-old woman was found on the living room floor in a third-floor apartment at 640 West 153rd Street near Riverside Drive at around 8:15 a.m. They say she was found with an electrical cord around her neck.

A 4-year-old boy was also found in a bathtub, according to police.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released.

The medical examiner will determine the causes of death.

Police are investigating whether the deaths were homicides or a murder-suicide.